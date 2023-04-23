UPDATE: Several trailers and other items on fire in Penticton

Trailers and other items in storage yard on fire at Green Mountain Road near Channel Parkway

5:25 p.m.

According to Penticton Fire, more than one trailer and other miscellaneous items and debris are on fire in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road on Sunday.

Penticton Indian Band and PFD are currently on scene.

Third alarm resources were required for such a large fire, said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

“There are no injuries as of yet,” Trupp added.

4:20 p.m.

A fire sent a plume of black smoke which could be seen behind the Feedway at Green Mountain Road and near the Channel Parkway in Penticton Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the thick black smoke filled the sky and could be seen from all parts of Penticton.

It’s believed a trailer caught fire behind the lumber yard off Green Mountain Road. Penticton Fire is on scene now.

The Western News will update the story once more information becomes available.

Breaking News