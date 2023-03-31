Penticton Farmers’ Market asks to be ‘priority tenant’ of Main Street’s 100-block

Leaders from the market want to secure downtown area from April to October every year

Ahead of the start of its 2023 season next month, the Penticton Farmers’ Market is looking to secure one of the city’s most coveted downtown spots.

The market is expected to ask council Monday, April 3, for approval in becoming the “priority tenant” of Main Street’s 100-block from April to October, every year.

“The Penticton Farmers’ Market hosts amazing vendors who attract close to 10,000 people each and every Saturday,” the market, which says it generates around $2 million in vendor sales every year, writes in a presentation to council.

The weekly event has operated in downtown Penticton since 1991, running from mid-April to the end of October.

It features between 40 to 45 vendors, with about 80 per cent of those categorized as local.

“In addition, the market has another 55 to 60 approved casual vendors who attend when space is available to them,” the market says.

In its presentation to council Monday, the market says it hopes to highlight the data that shows the event as a “major economic driver, food-security hub, and a destination tourist attraction.”

Farmers’ Market president Joseph Ciaramella and manager Linda Van Alphen will appear at city hall looking for the “priority tenant” commitment from council.

The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Saturday during the season.

“The Penticton Farmers’ Market is a known entity which has proven itself to be flexible, resilient and stable over the past thirty-two years,” they say. “The PFM works with the few businesses in the 100 Block Main to provide spaces for them to add an outdoor element to their shops during market hours.”

The 33rd season of the Penticton Farmers’ Market begins on April 15.

