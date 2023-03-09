The Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships and Penticton have reached a five-year deal, worth a total of $500,000 to keep the tournament in the city until at least 2029. (Mark Brett, file photo)

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships and Penticton have reached a five-year deal, worth a total of $500,000 to keep the tournament in the city until at least 2029. (Mark Brett, file photo)

Penticton, CSSHL Championships ink 5-year, $500K deal to keep hockey tournament local

Economic impact to Penticton will be close to $40 million over length of contract: City

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships will be played in Penticton for at least five more years.

Penticton is guaranteed to host close to 100 of the top high school hockey teams from across North America until at least 2029, after reaching a five-year agreement with the CSSHL Championships, worth a total of $500,000.

The city will grant the event $100,000, per year, with an additional five-year extension clause after the 2029 edition of the tournament.

“We’re excited that our championships will call Penticton home for the next decade,” said Kevin Goodwin, the chief operating officer of the CSSHL. “Our organization is committed to excellence on and off the ice and Penticton is known across the country for the same commitment.”

Over the length of the contract, city officials estimate the economic impact on the city will be close to $40 million.

“The CSSHL is going to offer a tremendous economic boost in a month that is traditionally a bit slower,” said Jessica Dolan, chair of the Travel Penticton board of directors. “These investments are vital to our still recovering economy.”

Hosted by the Okanagan Hockey Academy, a total of 86 teams from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho are currently competing in Penticton for this year’s edition of the event.

This year marks the seventh time Penticton has hosted the tournament, with the South Okanagan Events Centre, Memorial Arena and Okanagan Hockey Training Centre among the announced venues.

Games are being played from March 6 to 19 and tickets can be purchased here.

Details of the city’s contract with CSSHL were revealed in conjunction with Penticton announcing it secured hosting and naming rights to the Okanagan Granfondo for five more years.

