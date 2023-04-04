Penticton council votes to stay steady on commercial/residential tax share

Members of the business community had recently spoken out about their tax burden

After some debate Penticton city council has moved forward with increasing the business tax multiplier for the 2023 budget.

While the name may be dry, Penticton’s business tax multiplier can have big impacts on residents’ tax bills.

Following the presentation from city staff, council voted to increase the multiplier to 2.22 in a 6-1 decision. Coun. Helena Konanz was the sole opposing vote.

After city staff proposed a small increase of the multiplier for the 2023 budget, council instead called for more information before making a decision to keep it at 2022’s levels or to change it.

The findings were presented on April 3, and included three options: keeping the 2022 multiplier of 2.14, the recommended increase to 2.22, and a multiplier of 2.0.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce had published a letter to council last week calling for a reduction of the multiplier to 2.0 to help businesses in the community.

If council had gone with the 2.0 multiplier, residential taxes would have increased by 12.07 per cent or $18 a month for 2023, based on the average house price of $661,988. Commercial taxes on the other hand would have increased by just 0.8 per cent, or by $5 a month.

Under the 2.22 multiplier, both residential taxes and commercial taxes will increase by the same 9.5 per cent.

Coun. James Miller noted that Penticton faced the challenge of not having a single large industrial employer when it comes to the tax multiplier, unlike other communities that may have a large mill for example.

“It’s what number can everybody be happy with, between both groups? And we shouldn’t be pitting one against the other, but that’s ultimately what it is when it comes to a business tax multiplier,” said Miller.

Konanz proposed keeping the multiplier at 2022’s level, noting that she would have actually preferred to reduce the rate. Her motion ended up defeated in 1-6 vote.

“That is because I still believe that businesses are reeling from the last few years of COVID and also with interest rates going up,” said Konanz. “There are a lot of businesses that are suffering and I think it’s our job to make sure that they get some support from the city.”

Coun. Campbell Watt agreed with the idea of keeping the multiplier at 2.14 over the importance of keeping businesses in the community, however also supported and eventually voted for the 2.22 approach. He noted that scaling down the multiplier when the community is already facing a large tax increase was something he couldn’t support.

“I think that we’re talking about a very large tax increase this particular year and having it go higher than 9.5 per cent would sort of open the door I don’t want to go through,” said Watt.

The multiplier will be used to set the final tax rates once the 2023 budget is adopted on April 18.

