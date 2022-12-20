Penticton council votes to demolish soccer clubhouse at King’s Park

The building that was completed in 1985 will be demolished in favour of a new facility

A 37-year-old clubhouse at Penticton’s King’s Park will soon be a thing of the past.

Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to approve an expenditure of up to $150,000 for the purpose of demolishing the Penticton Soccer Clubhouse at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West in favour of a new facility.

Paid for by the city, local soccer clubs and the B.C. government, the building came with a price tag of $169,000 when it was completed in 1985. It includes washrooms, change rooms and a concession area.

The facility’s current condition was in question after its roof was damaged in a pair of weather events in September and November 2022.

Along with its soccer-related uses, the clubhouse has also served as a lounge area for social gatherings, sports tournaments and the Penticton Scottish Festival.

Amid the pending demolition of the clubhouse, city staff told council on Tuesday that temporary facilities will need to be used during the Spring 2023 season.

With its unanimous vote, council also directed staff to bring forward a design and potential cost of the new facility as part of its 2023 budget deliberations.

Restoring the existing facility would cost about $355,000, according to staff.

Local groups, Pinnacles FC and the Penticton Soccer Club, both supported the demolition.

“After a couple of meetings with city staff and PFC, we want to support replacing the damaged building with a new facility that will last many years to come,” wrote Dale Anderson, the chairman and president of the Penticton Soccer Club, in a letter to the city.

