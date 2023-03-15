Penticton council puts the brakes on last leg of controversial bike lane

A split council voted to remove the final stretch of the bike lane from the budget after a spirited debate (Monique Tamminga Western News)

A “culture war’ that played out in the budget deliberations of Penticton city council ended with the Lake-to-Lake route on the losing side.

A split council voted 4-3 at the end of budget deliberations on March 14 to remove the $1.5 million allotment for the final section of the bike lane from the 2023 budget, with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and councillors Campbell Watt and Isaac Gilbert voting to keep it in.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee had made her intentions known at the very beginning of budget deliberations that she would be opposing any vote that included funding for the bike lane, but it was Coun. James Miller who pulled the trigger and introduced the amendment to remove funding from the budget.

That means that even if the city does get the grant they had applied for, that grant would have to be refused.

One of the points of contention over the bike lane was the cost for the project, and how despite being a capital project that doesn’t directly influence the tax rate for the city, is still paid for by taxpayers.

The continued public backlash over the bike lane was also raised during council’s debate over the amendment.

“This project has been massively unpopular. Many people lost their seats on city council or didn’t run again as a result, which I think speaks for itself,” said Boultbee.

Gilbert took issue with the idea of leaving the project unfinished, and raised the comparison of the Point Intersection project, which he erroneously claimed is set to cost $5 or $6 million. The Point Intersection, as budgeted in 2022, is set to cost $1.5 million.

“That’s just for cars, so when we look at that, it’s people who are using public transit or who are on bikes that choose not to have cars that are subsidizing people who are choosing to be in cars and more expensive vehicles,” said Gilbert. “This has turned into, in my opinion, a culture war in the city and I would like to see this project go through to the end.”

Coun. Helena Konanz noted that there is an existing bike lane, though not as polished as the rest of the Lake-to-Lake route, that already runs down South Main that cyclists can use, which once the Point Intersection is completed will connect with the larger route.

Miller called for the project to return for consideration during the deliberations for 2024’s budget that is set to begin in November this year.

