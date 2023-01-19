City Hall. (File photo)

City Hall. (File photo)

Penticton council to trial public open house

The open house is in response to Coun. Gilbert’s idea to create more dialogue with public

Penticton council will be giving a public open house a try.

The open house will be a trial for a potential alternative to the public question period during regular council meetings.

On Tuesday, Coun. Isaac Gilbert had proposed to move to a quarterly open house with the public and council outside of council chambers.

Explaining his reasoning behind the motion, Gilbert said that he felt there was an accessibility issue for public questions, such as the variable times at which they happen and limitations on how long individuals can speak.

Speakers are restricted to talk about what is on the council agenda of that day during question period.

Gilbert’s motion received no support from council. Instead a one-time trial of the open house was proposed and received unanimous support.

Other councillors expressed their support in increasing the amount of public interest, as well as concerns about removing the existing public question period.

A date and location for the trial open house has not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Penticton to look at streamlining development variance process

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Previous story
Princeton loses a patriarch; celebrates the life of Bob McIvor
Next story
Mother of assaulted Kelowna teen speaks out as accused once again on the lam

Just Posted

The B.C. Hockey League has announced its lineup for the 2023 Skills Competition this Saturday, Jan. 19. (Photo- BCHL)
Fastest skater? Hardest shot? Lineup for BCHL’s skills competition announced in Penticton

These are just two of at least 12 bike lane signs within 100 feet of each other in the 500 block of Martin Street. The city is in the design stage of the final section of the Lake to Lake bike lane that will go through to Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Design underway of final section of controversial $8 million Penticton bike lane

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Still time to get a spot at Robbie Burns Night in Penticton

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton council to trial public open house