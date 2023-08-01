Penticton council and Art Gallery still at odds over funding months after debacle

Brass band Balkan Shmalkam launched the 2023 Ignite the Arts Festival weekend. The festival is one of many events put on by the Penticton Art Gallery (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Months after a dramatic grant cut that led to public outcry, Penticton city council and the Penticton Art Gallery are still largely at odds over funding.

The Art Gallery appeared before council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to present its audited end-of-year financial report for 2022.

Despite the updated financial information, both the art gallery and council seemed to be unable to grasp the other’s views.

Members of the Art Gallery’s board, and curator Paul Crawford, reiterated their plea to go back to the days when the gallery was a line item in the city’s budget, not subject to the grant system or a recipient of grant funding.

City council reiterated several times the point that the city has a limited pool of funds they distribute each for grants, and that they routinely either rejected requests or only approved requests for less than what was being asked for by community organizations.

Crawford himself referred to the funding from the city multiple times as operational funding and directly stated that it was not viewed as grant money, which he said was for projects.

Another point of contention for Councillors Amelia Boultbee and Isaac Gilbert was the gallery’s general account, which stood at just under $200,000 at the end of December, 2022.

“You know, my position as a city councilor is that no organization that comes before city council should be reliant on the grant process,” said Boultbee. “There have been some statements, you know, made even by yourselves today that you’re relying on the grant-giving process from the city and I would just like to say that my personal position is that tax dollars are inherently limited.”

The art gallery responded by stating that they would have had to lay off staff, and that the planned summer exhibition was cancelled as a result of the initial funding cut, since it would have cost $30,000 on its own and the gallery did not know whether they could persuade the city to provide the full funding they had requested.

The gallery also stated that the numbers of the account were misleading, as despite being labeled unrestricted, many project specific grants and funds were co-mingled with the unrestricted funds and thus could not be used freely for things such as making up for the city’s initial cut of grant funding from $125,000 to $55,000.

In response to comments about how the gallery should not have budgeted for the grant funding before receiving it, Crawford pointed to how the gallery had been receiving funds for the last decade, receiving $88,000 in 2013 that increased steadily to the 2018-23 amounts of$125,000, and had no inclination to believe that would change.

The presentation and questions ended with the gallery’s treasurer offering to meet with any and all members of council with further questions about the gallery’s financials.

Coun. James Miller brought up his unanimously supported motion to have the art gallery and other similar agencies that work on city land to be looked at for going back to a line item and asked for an update to that request.

Staff informed council that they had begun reaching out to certain marquee events and groups to pilot a two-year funding model. There was no comment about whether that funding would still pull from the city’s pool of grant funds for those years.

