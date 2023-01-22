Penticton’s Greyback Construction has teamed up with Okanagan College to provide on site training on a Penticton construction site. (Okanagan College)

Penticton’s Greyback Construction has teamed up with Okanagan College to provide on site training on a Penticton construction site. (Okanagan College)

Penticton construction company teams up with OK College to offer carpentry program

30-week carpenter foundation program will allow students to work on Greyback construction site

Okanagan College is teaming up with Greyback Construction to provide training on a Penticton construction site.

The 30-week Carpenter Foundation program starts in Penticton on Jan. 30 and it’s not too late to apply. Practicum partner Greyback Construction will be inviting this class on-site to participate in a residential building project. During the program, students will learn under the direction of an Okanagan College instructor while working alongside members of the Greyback Construction team to gain real-life experience on a construction site.

This program introduces students to all aspects of the trade including the use of hand tools, portable power tools and other equipment used by carpenters. While working with an industry partner on a residential wood frame project, students are given the opportunity to work with a variety of materials including lumber, panel products, concrete, fasteners and hardware.

Upon successful completion, graduates of this program will receive technical training credits Level 1 and work hours towards their apprenticeship. After gaining experience in the industry, they can return as apprentices for the Level 2 Apprenticeship program.

READ MORE: All PPE, like hard hats and boots is designed for men

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary Education

Previous story
Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort while owners away
Next story
Spiritual beliefs of Indigenous people valid grounds for gov’t decisions, Supreme Court confirms

Just Posted

Bradly was crowned the Hardest Shot champion, with a 92 mph blast on Saturday at the outdoor rink during the skills competition. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
VIDEO: Penticton Vees Bradly Nadeau wins hardest shot with 92 mph blast

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Penticton’s Greyback Construction has teamed up with Okanagan College to provide on site training on a Penticton construction site. (Okanagan College)
Penticton construction company teams up with OK College to offer carpentry program

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey