Penticton Community Fridge celebrates 1 year anniversary

The pantry is open 24-7 with at least 100 patrons visiting per day, said organizers

Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry is celebrating one year on Sunday, March 19 from 11 to 1 p.m. outside the Elks Club.

The public is encouraged to attend this special anniversary. Cake from nearby Honey Toast Cafe will be served and mayor and councillors will be present.

The year has far exceeded organizers’ expectations with at least 100 visits a day and many local businesses contributing to keeping the fridge and pantry full of food, said Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil who made Penticton’s community fridge a reality.

With grocery prices skyrocketing the need for a community fridge has never been more important, said Howard.

“The uptake has been huge from those needing to use the donations, but also from people and businesses donating. We now find that people stop by at all times of the day to donate food items,” said Howard. “We estimate that we get at least 100 visits a day and though we stock the fridge and pantry a minimum of twice a day, we always need more.”

Several businesses have committed to regular weekly donations and they’ve also received generous cash donations and grants.

The negative consequences that many people worried about regarding vandalism and theft have been “virtually non-existent,” said Howard. “And the patrons constantly express their gratitude and respect.”

It took just five weeks to complete the project, with Howard and Corbeil working in collaboration with a number of local organizations, including the people at the Elks Club.

“Whether it’s 9 a.m. or 11 p.m., the pantry will always be open,” she said.

The purple pantry is located at 343 Ellis Street.

