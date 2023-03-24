Penticton Art Gallery to appear before council after having funding cut, mayor says

Paul Crawford will present to council on April 3, following recent public outcry over the matter

Mayor Julius Bloomfield responded Friday, March 24, to the recent public outcry over the Penticton Art Gallery’s funding cuts and says curator Paul Crawford will appear at council’s April 3 meeting to address the matter and answer questions.

Local politicians gave unanimous support last week to cut the gallery’s request for operating funding from $130,000 to $55,000 for 2023.

Many members of the public have since taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the decision.

“Penticton is a community that is passionate about the arts and we have seen that ardor on display as some have wondered why the art gallery didn’t receive the full amount it requested through the city’s grant program,” Bloomfield said in a statement.

“Council and staff make decisions based on the information provided during the application process and in keeping with budget constraints. This year that information suggested a lower financial need for taxpayer support. However, we’re always open to new information and that’s why I am pleased to announce that a delegation from the Penticton Art Gallery, including curator Paul Crawford, will attend the next Committee of the Whole meeting on April 3 at 10 a.m. to provide more details to council and residents directly.”

The gallery’s 2023 operating grant from the city, following council’s vote, is less than what it was when Crawford was hired as curator in 2006.

A number of councillors spoke to the Western News on Thursday, March 23, responding to their unanimous vote of cutting the gallery’s operating funds. In its vote, council also cut funding to the Ignite the Arts Festival, which is currently underway.

Coun. James Miller said he’d like to hear more from the gallery and its situation before the 2023 budget is adopted.

Bloomfield expressed his dislike with the matter being discussed in media, instead of privately with members of council.

“This will be an opportunity for the Art Gallery to update documentation and for council to ask detailed questions before any changes – which could impact the budget – are made,” Bloomfield concluded in a Friday afternoon statement.

