Penticton activates Emergency Operations Centre due to wildfire situation

Around 350 evacuees have already received help at the Penticton reception centre

With the impact of wildfires expected to continue, the City of Penticton has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

“At this point, we are at Level 1 activation to reinforce our monitoring and supports, as well ensuring that we are prepared in case of an incident in our jurisdiction,” said EOC director Kristen Dixon. “In particular, we will be monitoring the air quality and in what ways we can help residents and evacuees deal with the challenges presented. We also stand ready to continue supporting our neighbouring communities in any we can.”

The City has already activated its Emergency Support Services team who have opened a reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School for evacuees. So far, close to 350 people have received assistance.

Anyone impacted by the wildfires in B.C. can come to the Penticton reception centre for help.

As well, the Penticton Fire Department has been providing equipment and crews to help in the battle against the Crater Creek, Upper Park Rill Creek and McDougall fires in West Kelowna.

Penticton Fire continues to have the necessary resources to provide protection in the community, as witnessed Saturday by the quick response – in co-operation with the Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire – to a brush fire on the West Bench, said Dixon.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour.

There are 257 properties on evacuation order on Sunday due to the Upper Park Rill Creek in Twin Lakes.

An additional 246 properties are still under evacuation alert.

Twin Lakes resident Jodie Conti, who isn’t on evacuation, took this photo at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 of the Upper Park Rill fire at the intersection of Twin Lakes Road and White Lake Rd. (Jodie Conti photo)

READ MORE: Planned ignition on Twin Lakes wildfire

READ MORE: Ironman cancelled in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPenticton