Pedestrian victim of highway crash in Oliver was 35-year-old man

The Dec. 5 crash closed Highway 97 for multiple hours

Oliver RCMP have identified the pedestrian killed on Dec. 5 as a 35-year-old man.

Out of respect of the privacy of the family of the deceased, no further information will be forthcoming from the RCMP, said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth with the Oliver RCMP.

Around 10 p.m., the pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 between Oliver and Okanagan Falls.

The fatal crash closed Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake for about six hours.

According to the RCMP, the call was made by the driver, who had been traveling northbound towards Okanagan Falls.

The Oliver Fire Department, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded, with the 35-year-old male victim found deceased at the scene.

The BC Coroners Office and BC Highway Patrol also investigated, and the Oliver RCMP are continuing to assist the coroner’s investigation.

