Pair of North Okanagan snow bikers rescued after mechanical breakdown

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) helped rescue a pair of snow bikers east of Enderby Friday night.
In a Facebook post, VSAR said the snow bikers had a mechanical breakdown on Park Mountain and were unable to tow the broken machine or ride double due to very heavy wet snow and “terrible conditions.”
“Fortunately, these riders were well prepared and did all the right things. They activated their Zoleo satellite device and stayed put, they had a VHF radio and had supplies to make a really good fire and stay safe,” VSAR said.
VSAR was assisted by members of the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association and had radio contact with the groomer working the mountain, giving them extra support on the mountain during the search.
“Conditions are changing up top; ride safe and make good choices around avalanche terrain,” VSAR said.