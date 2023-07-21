‘Out of control’ wildfire near Kamloops now 90 hectares

The blaze sparked shortly before 2p.m. on July 21

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire that started south of Kamloops earlier today has now grown to 90 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake blaze is located approximately 25 km south of Kamloops. Smoke from the fire is visible from the city.

The wildfire is currently considered out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze started shortly before 2p.m. on July 21, and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

Airtankers and a helicopter are currently working to suppress the wildfire.

