Osoyoos receives $1.66M for flood, erosion planning

The Town of Osoyoos will receive $1.66 million from the province to assist with flood and erosion proofing for well water infrastructure.

This funding will be used to address two wells that were previously impacted in both the 2017 and 2018 floods.

The money comes after the town applied for several grants to help with various areas of need in the community.

According to Jared Brounstein, Osoyoos director of operational services, the town will use the funds to flood-protect the electrical systems, provide building upgrades to resist wave action and install enhanced shoreline protection.

Mayor Sue McKortoff pointed to MLA Roly Russell and Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, for having the foresight to invest in the community’s disaster risk reduction strategy.

“It is not a matter of ‘if’ we are going to experience another flood, it is ‘when,’” she said.

