Osoyoos motel gets green light to construct 4-storey resort

Rendering if what the new Green Gables Resort will look like fronting Main Street in Osoyoos. (Town of Osoyoos)

Osoyoos is getting a new four-storey hotel at 7304 Main Street.

Mike Langar of Green Gables Holdings wants to tear down the existing motel and construct a four-storey hotel at the site of the existing Green Gables on Highway 3 and Main St.

Osoyoos town council issued a development permit for the project to proceed at last week’s meeting.

The property is zoned C4 – Tourist Commercial, which permits a mix of tourist related uses including motels or hotels. The proposed development consists of a four-storey building, with a small café and parking on the ground level. Once complete it will contain 41 self-contained one-bedroom units each with its own kitchen and living area. A roof top patio is also included in the proposed development which will include a roof garden, hot tub, washrooms, showers, seating and a barbeque area.

Green Gables is a family run resort that is on Osoyoos Lake.

Hotels