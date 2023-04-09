Rendering if what the new Green Gables Resort will look like fronting Main Street in Osoyoos. (Town of Osoyoos)

Rendering if what the new Green Gables Resort will look like fronting Main Street in Osoyoos. (Town of Osoyoos)

Osoyoos motel gets green light to construct 4-storey resort

Green Gables Resort will build a 41-unit hotel with rooftop garden and hot tub

Osoyoos is getting a new four-storey hotel at 7304 Main Street.

Mike Langar of Green Gables Holdings wants to tear down the existing motel and construct a four-storey hotel at the site of the existing Green Gables on Highway 3 and Main St.

Osoyoos town council issued a development permit for the project to proceed at last week’s meeting.

The property is zoned C4 – Tourist Commercial, which permits a mix of tourist related uses including motels or hotels. The proposed development consists of a four-storey building, with a small café and parking on the ground level. Once complete it will contain 41 self-contained one-bedroom units each with its own kitchen and living area. A roof top patio is also included in the proposed development which will include a roof garden, hot tub, washrooms, showers, seating and a barbeque area.

Green Gables is a family run resort that is on Osoyoos Lake.

Green Gables Resort on Osoyoos Lake. (Green Gables)

READ ALSO: Thirst grows for Fest of Ale coming to Penticton April 14, 15

Hotels

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma

Just Posted

Rendering if what the new Green Gables Resort will look like fronting Main Street in Osoyoos. (Town of Osoyoos)
Osoyoos motel gets green light to construct 4-storey resort

SD67 wants to sell this house and property in Kaleden. They have a 10 acre parcel also in West Bench. (School District)
Okanagan Skaha School District wants to sell 2 properties

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Ignite the Arts’ “Parade For No Reason” came to downtown Penticton on Friday, March 31 and featured fire-spinners. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
‘Magical’: Penticton comes together, makes Ignite the Arts Festival a success yet again

Pop-up banner image