Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton. (File photo)

Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton. (File photo)

Osoyoos increases transit service to Penticton just in time for holiday shopping

Every Friday in December there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton

Just in time for the holidays, BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are announcing additional service between Osoyoos and Penticton in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System starting Friday, Dec. 2.

Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton.

The City of Penticton is offering free parking in downtown Penticton on weekends for the month of December to encourage shopping.

READ MORE: Penticton gives the gift of free parking in December

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit

Previous story
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Next story
CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears

Just Posted

Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton. (File photo)
Osoyoos increases transit service to Penticton just in time for holiday shopping

Steven Dahnert with his grandson in 2020 before the Penticton Okanagan College instructor was killed in a head-on collision where a driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 33 in Kelowna on Thanksgiving Day 2020. (Submitted)
Widow of Penticton man reacts to $2K fine levied against driver who killed her husband

Bob Richards late wife Patricia enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible and has set up a meeting to discuss it Nov. 29. (Submitted) Bob Richard’s late wife enjoying the Myra Canyon trestle. Richards wants to make more recreational spaces wheelchair accessible. (Submitted)
Letter: Penticton man on quest for better wheelchair access on South Okanagan trails

Time Winery is hosting a Paint and Sip fundraiser for Penticton based Mamas for Mamas on Nov. 21. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Time Winery and Mamas for Mamas hosting Paint and Sip Night