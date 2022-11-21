Osoyoos increases transit service to Penticton just in time for holiday shopping

Just in time for the holidays, BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are announcing additional service between Osoyoos and Penticton in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System starting Friday, Dec. 2.
Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton.
The City of Penticton is offering free parking in downtown Penticton on weekends for the month of December to encourage shopping.
