Osoyoos increases transit service to Penticton just in time for holiday shopping

Every Friday in December there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton

Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton. (File photo)

Just in time for the holidays, BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are announcing additional service between Osoyoos and Penticton in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System starting Friday, Dec. 2.

Every Friday in December, leading up to Dec. 25, there will be additional service on route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton.

The City of Penticton is offering free parking in downtown Penticton on weekends for the month of December to encourage shopping.

READ MORE: Penticton gives the gift of free parking in December

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.