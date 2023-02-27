Osoyoos cracking down on Canada Day fireworks

This video still by Alana shows how close the boaters got to the Osoyoos fireworks this Canada Day. (Facebook)

While the official Canada Day fireworks in Osoyoos will be as fantastic as ever, individual fireworks displays are set to be much more curtailed.

At their Feb. 14 council meeting, Osoyoos council voted to give the first three readings to bylaw amendments that will restrict the ability for people to have their own Canada Day fireworks celebrations.

Now, everyone who wants to set off their own display will need to get a permit from the town in order to meet best practices with Industry Canada.

The town’s official Canada Day fireworks display is widely considered the most spectacular in the Okanagan, and comparable to the Celebration of Lights in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Boaters came too close to Osoyoos Canada Day fireworks, say Mounties

The updated Good Neighbours bylaw now requires any fireworks display, including those on Canada Day that were previously exempt, to get licensing approval from the town.

To get that approval, on top of having to pay the $50 permit fee, the individual setting off the fireworks needs to be a certified fireworks operator and have filed for the permit 30 days ahead of their scheduled event.

Fireworks displays that are sanctioned by the town for special events will be exempt from the permit fee.

The bylaw will return for adoption at a later council meeting.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.