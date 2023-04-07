Open burning season ends in Keremeos and Regional District on April 15

Campfires will still be allowed but regulated

Campfires will continue to be allowed for now, but open burning will be coming to a close on April 15 in the RDOS’s fire protection areas. (File photo)

Open burning season is almost over in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen once again.

As of midnight on April 15, 2023, open burns of permitted material is finished until at least Oct. 15.

The ban covers all five fire protection areas in the RDOS – Anarchist Mountain, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook.

The Village of Keremeos’ open burning season also ends on April 15, per the village’s fire regulation bylaw. Areas B and G, Rural Keremeos and Cawston, fire season follows provincial regulations.

Open burns ahead of April 15 still require permits and licenses. For residents in the RDOS’ fire protection areas, those applications can be found by going to the RDOS website’s Permits & Licences page.

Campfires are permitted after April 15, 2023. A campfire is an open fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 metres in height and 0.5 metres in width, and specifically for heating or warmth, cooking, or Indigenous ceremonial purpose.

Campfires may be restricted by the fire chief at any time, and the region will abide by a provincial fire ban in the Kamloops Fire District.

The use of fireworks shall be in accordance with provincial regulations or Regional District Fireworks Bylaw No. 2854, 2019 for Electoral Areas “D”, “F”, and “I”.

Fireworks are also regulated under the Village of Keremeos’ fire regulation bylaw.

