Ontario shadow cabinet minister visits North Okanagan
Michelle Ferreri joins North Okanagan Shuswap colleague Mel Arnold for closed stakeholder meeting Aug. 11
North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold will be entertaining a special guest Friday, Aug. 11.
Arnold will host MP Michelle Ferreri, Conservative shadow minister for families, children and social development, in a special two-hour closed morning roundtable with stakeholders at Vernon’s Schubert Centre.
Ferreri, MP for Peterborough-Kawartha in Ontario, also sits as a member of the standing committee on the Status of Women and the standing committee on Human Resources, Skill and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities.
