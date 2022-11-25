Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022. (RCMP/Contributed)

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022. (RCMP/Contributed)

Ontario man still missing after last being seen in Kelowna

Nabyl Dine hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sept. 5, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last three months, which is out of character for him, according to the police.

Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.

READ MORE: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

READ MORE: Emergency crews battle house fire after days of chaos in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Students try living rough in Salmon Arm through 24-hour experiment
Next story
B.C. nurses rally to demand action with health-care system ‘in a state of crisis’

Just Posted

RCMP. (File Photo)
Keremeos crime steady over first 9 months of 2022

The PIB adds they are continuing to work with the Ministry of Transportation and AIM Roads to ensure that cattleguards and other potential points of access are in good shape. (Kate Helmore photo)
Wild horses break free in South Okanagan after fence illegally cut

Downtown Summerland was packed full of people for the annual Festival of Lights in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

(Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Consider factors behind criminal activity