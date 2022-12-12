One simple step will prevent pipes from freezing in Okanagan

Insulating your water meter, even just wrapping them in a towel can save you from a whole headache of problems this winter. (City of Penticton)

By taking one simple step, homeowners can prevent themselves the headache of water leaks and potentially costly repairs that can spring up if your water meter freezes.

This is the time of year when city crews are often called out to homes to repair water meters which have cracked due to exposure to consistently below-freezing temperatures.

Penticton city would like to remind residents that it is the homeowner’s responsibility to protect their water meters from the elements. This is particularly important to houses that have their water meter located in a basement or crawl space with poor insulation, making it vulnerable to freezing.

Oftentimes, issues occur during the holiday period and the colder months when the resident has left the dwelling, is not running water, and has turned down the heat amid extremely cold outdoor temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to -20 this Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19.

Tips for homeowners

If your water meter is located in an area susceptible to cold temperatures, it’s recommended that insulation is wrapped around the meter. This could be fiberglass or foam insulation or, at the least, wrap with a fuzzy blanket or old towel.

If you are going away, have someone check on your property regularly, as required by your home insurance, and never completely shut off the heat (thermostat recommended to be set at 16 C).

If you have an outdoor irrigation system that has been drained for winter, don’t forget to turn off the water leading to the irrigation at the interior valve. Ensure all hoses and faucets are turned off.

About your water meter

Homes and businesses throughout Penticton are fitted with water meters that track your water usage for the purpose of monthly water billing. These are typically found inside your home. The most common location is directly after the main water shut-off and before the valve for your outside irrigation.

The water meters can also be used as a tool to detect a water leak or to monitor your personal water use. If your water consumption bill is higher than usual, it may signal a water leak in your home.

To learn more about your water meter, visit penticton.ca/water-meter.

