A house on Canyon View Road was destroyed by fire on April 17. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A house on Canyon View Road was destroyed by fire on April 17. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

One person died in Summerland house fire

The fire is considered accidental, not criminal or suspicious

A fatal house fire in Summerland is believed to have been accidentally caused, according to RCMP.

One person died in the Monday house fire on Canyon View Road.

The Summerland Fire Department made a request ot the RCMP to assist at the scene, and were joined by the BC Coroners Service.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy,” said Cpl. James Grandy with the Southeast RCMP District.

The fire is believed to have been accidentally caused, and is not considered criminal or suspicious, he said.

READ ALSO: One in custody after shooting near Penticton elementary school

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFatal Fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 puppies found abandoned in box hidden in the bushes at Burnaby park
Next story
While ‘richest CEOs are driving up the prices,’ Singh wants legislation to combat corporate greed

Just Posted

Local hero Jeff Symonds brings a storybook ending to the return of Ironman 2022 in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Ironman Canada returns as professional race in Penticton

Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band watches as band member Jane Stelkia, 93, speaks to the crowd at a land ceremony in Okanagan Falls Friday, April 15, 2023. (Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative)
Traditional land returned to Osoyoos Indian Band

A house on Canyon View Road was destroyed by fire on April 17. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
One person died in Summerland house fire

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)
UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school