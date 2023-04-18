One person died in Summerland house fire

A fatal house fire in Summerland is believed to have been accidentally caused, according to RCMP.
One person died in the Monday house fire on Canyon View Road.
The Summerland Fire Department made a request ot the RCMP to assist at the scene, and were joined by the BC Coroners Service.
“We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy,” said Cpl. James Grandy with the Southeast RCMP District.
The fire is believed to have been accidentally caused, and is not considered criminal or suspicious, he said.
