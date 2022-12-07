Oliver RCMP get a break in the case of the ongoing smash and grabs

Evidence from a break-in led RCMP to a main suspect and home on McKinney Road

RCMP believe they have a lead on a suspect involved in recent break and enters in Oliver, after recovering evidence from a residence on McKinney Road. (Black Press File)

As Oliver continues to experience a rash of smash-and-grab crimes, one recent incident may have given RCMP a big lead.

The break-in took place around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when a lone male smashed a window of a business on Main Street to steal a carton of cigarettes.

Evidence from that break-in led RCMP to execute a search warrant of a residence on McKinney Road.

A search of the residence found further evidence connected to previous break-and-enters in the community, and have provided a connection to a main suspect. The RCMP are currently awaiting lab results before any charges can be laid, said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth with the Oliver RCMP.

Three men were initially arrested on scene before being released without charges. RCMP determined they were not suspects in the break-ins, Wrigglesworth said.

On Dec. 2, the Royal Canadian Legion in Oliver had its storage shed broken into. The locks on the door were cut overnight, and among the items that were stolen were a portable generator, tools, and a bag of about 400 recyclable cans.

Before the Legion discovered and reported the break-in, a local citizen out on a walk confronted a man on a bike that had the items. The suspect abandoned the items after being told the police had been called.

