Oliver Landfill to acquire used compactor

Equipment will cost more than $400,000

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $400,000 for a used compactor for the Oliver Landfill. (Google Maps)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $400,000 for a used landfill compactor for the Oliver Landfill.

At the regional district’s board meeting on Dec. 15, the board approved the purchase of a used Caterpillar 816F landfill compactor for the facility.

READ ALSO: Contract awarded for composting facility at Oliver Landfill

READ ALSO: Contract awarded for Campbell Mountain landfill near Penticton

The bid, at $412,000, was the not the lowest of five bids received, but represented the lowest annual life cycle cost. The annual life cycle cost of the compactor is estimated at $98,623 a year.

In a report to the board, Andrew Reeder, public works operations manager at the regional district said the used unit is considered to be a good value for the landfill.

“Comparisons to purchase new equipment versus low hour and refurbished used equipment were made and it was determined that the used equipment represented a much better value,” he said.

In 2021, the regional district was awarded the contract for the operation of the landfill, beginning June 30, 2023.

By operating the landfill internally, the operational savings are estimated to be $140,000 to $150,000 a year.

The regional district’s 2023 budget for equipment purchases in 2023 is $1.2 million, with half that amount set aside for the compactor.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District