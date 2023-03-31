The Oliver United Church is set to be converted into rental housing, with the second floor sanctuary remaining for the church’s congregation. (Facebook)

Oliver church to become rental housing

Council gave their unanimous approval of the project

Oliver’s United Church will be partially converted into rentals, following council’s approval.

After a brief public hearing on March 27, Oliver council voted unanimously to approve the necessary zoning changes for the property.

The church building will now be converted to residential units on the first and second floors, and the owner of the property also plans and received zoning approval for townhouses on the connected property.

“I think this is an exciting project,” said Mayor Martin Johansen. “It’s providing some rental housing for our community and even if it is market housing, rental housing is still rental housing.”

The church will continue to meet in the sanctuary section of the second floor.

One member of the public raised a question on the impact of street parking on visitors to the townhomes, with the developer noting the plan is to have garages that can fit two vehicles as well as parking spots on the property that could handle visitor parking.

The four-unit townhome project will still need to get a development permit from the town before it can be built.

