Oliver break-ins continue despite major arrest recently

The break-ins in Oliver have not stopped, despite arrests in the community.

Two different break-ins were reported over the weekend, one on March 3 and the other on March 4, both on Tucelnuit Drive.

The first break-in was reported at 6:40 a.m. after the business owner discovered items were stolen when they arrived that morning. The business owner told police that the alarm had gone off at 3:20 a.m. and security had checked the building out and made sure it was secure.

Officers attended the business and were told that the suspect had stolen three Panasonic Toughbooks, three Lenovo ThinkPad T490, two Milwaukee impact drills, and a 42” inch HP computer screen among other items.

Police were able to recover some tools through investigation but the above items remain outstanding and the matter remains under investigation.

At 3:21 a.m. the next night, a different business’ alarm was triggered. RCMP arrived on scene to find the entrance door open, but no-one inside.

Further investigation found a different exterior door unlocked and another door pried open. The only thing believed to have been stolen from this business is liquor.

READ MORE: Oliver man may be connected to 40 out of 45 break-ins in 2022: RCMP

Oliver RCMP did confirm that one of the individuals who is being investigated for many of the break-ins in 2022 is not suspected.

Lloyd Baptiste, also known as LJ, is still in custody over three break-and-enter charges he’s facing after being arrested in 2023.

More break-ins 2022 are believed to be connected to Baptiste but remain under investigation.

