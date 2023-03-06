Oliver and Osoyoos getting over $2M apiece from provincial government

The multi-million dollar grants can be used for infrastructure projects and beyond

Several million dollars of the recently announced $1 billion investment by the province has been earmarked for communities in the South Okanagan.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as well as the towns of Oliver and Osoyoos will all be receiving a few million dollars for local projects.

The announcement was made on March 3, and includes $4.5 million for the RDOS, $2.8 million for Oliver and $2.6 million for Osoyoos.

“Local governments know what their communities need, and the need for flexible funding that they can use to help support people through projects unique to each community is clear,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a release.

The funding will be made available for projects including important infrastructure such as roads and utility systems as well as community centres, parks and social services.

The Town of Princeton will receive $1.9 million and Keremeos will get $1.4 million.

The local governments will be required to report on the use of funds in their annual audited financial statements. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will provide further guidance to municipalities and regional districts on the use of their funds in the coming weeks.

“The transfer of these funds provides massive investments for every local government in the province,” said Jen Ford, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities. “This new funding will allow communities to accelerate the replacement of aging systems, and expansion to current services to better meet the demands of growing populations. The approach of providing funding upfront will ensure that these funds are directed to the most urgent priorities identified in each community.”

