SD67 wants to sell this house and property in Kaleden.

Okanagan Skaha School District wants to sell 2 properties

Funds from the sales would go towards capital projects

Okanagan Skaha school district is wanting to sell off two surplus properties but needs the community’s feedback first.

SD67 board of education said the properties, one in Kaleden and one in West Bench are not being used for educational purposes. Proceeds from the sales are going to capital projects in the district.

One property under consideration is 130 Linden Avenue in Kaleden.

The property consists of a house and land. This house and land is adjacent to Kaleden Elementary School. The Board of Education purchased this property in 1993.

The second is a vacant lot at 1604 West Bench Drive.

The property at West Bench Elementary School consists of a 10.36 acre Parcel. The north 3.5 acres of this parcel are undeveloped. The board of education purchased this property in 1959.

The next stage in the process is to conduct public consultation.

The board is asking members of the community to share their input on the proposed land disposals. Feedback is invited by completion of a survey open until April 15. A public information session was also held April 6.

All feedback collected will be compiled and shared with the board to help inform their decision-making.

The disposal of land sale is subject to approval by the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The district has the survey on their website.

They have a 10 acre parcel also in West Bench.
