Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District has $25M budget for 2023

Taxation request remains unchanged from last year’s figure

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District has given the first two readings to its 2023 to 2027 Five-Year Financial Plan.

The plan readings were given during the hospital district’s meeting on Jan. 19.

The total revenue, at $24,980,140, is higher than the 2022 total revenue of $20,229,140 in part due to more funds being transferred out of reserves for the year.

The tax requisition for the district is unchanged from last year’s figure at $6,447,140.

The capital funding requested by Interior Health is $3,569,700 this year, down from $4,597,960 last year.

Construction projects over $100,000 include projects for the South Okanagan Primary Care Network affecting Keremeos and Princeton, an emergency generator upgrade at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver, a domestic water line replacement at the Osoyoos Health Centre, boiler and heat pump replacement at the Summerland Health Centre and the replacement of rooftop units at the Summerland Health Centre.

Construction projects under $100,000 include dry system corrosion remediation at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos and a dedicated medication room at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

A digital health platform throughout Interior Health is also on the funding request for this year. The project has a total cost of $13.7 million, to be divided equally among all Interior Health regions.

The requisition list also includes funding for equipment costing between $5,000 and $100,000.

