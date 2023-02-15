Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicol MP Dan Albas. (Photo contributed)

Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicol MP Dan Albas. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan MP named to committee overseeing accountability for government bodies

Conservative MP Dan Albas named co-chair to Scrutiny of Regulations committee

A federal committee that reviews government regulations for accountability is being co-chaired by an Okanagan MP.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named to a joint House of Commons and Senate committee for the Scrutiny of Regulations.

The committee ensures that government bodies and the bureaucrats that work within them remain accountable to Parliament.

“I am thankful to my leader, Pierre Poilievre, our Opposition Whip, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, and my Conservative Party of Canada colleagues for their support as I take on this new role,” said Albas. “I look forward to working with all MPs and Senators on this important committee.”

The committee enjoys the same powers as other standing committees, including to ability to present reports to the House and request government responses to them.

READ MORE: Gun-control group tells MPs ‘disinformation’ muddied assault-style firearm measures

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

House of CommonsOkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictParliamentThompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Advocates, MPs call on feds to expand access to psychedelic treatment
Next story
32 years later, Vancouver’s Downtown East Side walks in memory of missing and murdered

Just Posted

The Riordan House, once the home of a Prohibition era bootlegger, is up for sale. But unlike Bogner’s, this 1927 built craftsman home is a designated heritage site. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton heritage home once owned by Prohibition-era bootlegger up for sale

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

Penticton Fire Department.
Flames 4 metres high put out by Penticton firefighters

Lake City Basketball men’s league wrapped up another regular-season schedule last week. Playoffs begin on Feb. 15. (Photo- Lake City Basketball/Facebook)
Locals shine on court, lift teams to playoff action in South Okanagan basketball league