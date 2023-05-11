Okanagan Lake levels in Penticton should be ‘OK’ during heat wave

Dam manager said the worry is if it doesn’t cool off at night and if heat is followed by rain

Okanagan Lake levels are doing ‘OK’ but the wildcards to come are the upcoming heat wave, if it is followed by rain, says Penticton’s dam manager Shaun Reimer.

“We came into the freshet with low lake levels which allows for some flexibility,” said Reimer. “Our projections right now is we can handle what’s going into the lake.” He doesn’t see another 2018 flooding taking place.

Currently, Okanagan Lake is 60 centimetres below full pool.

“We are doing OK but I still don’t like to see that much hot weather in the first half of May,” he said. “What a strange spring it’s been. From winter to summer and no in between.”

One thing he doesn’t want to see is the temperatures stay high at night during the heat.

“It’s been cooling off at night which is what we want for a gradual snow melt,” he said.

The plan is still to start the outflow next week unless something drastically changes, Reimer said.

Reimer explains that the rain hit South Okanagan hard last weekend, filling the tributaries in Oliver and Osoyoos.

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre on Friday, May 5, remains in effect for 75 properties in Electoral Area “D” due to the threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

Warm weather is forecasted starting on the weekend, and increased inflows are anticipated into Shuttleworth Creek and tributaries and rivers across the district. The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding. This includes moving items in and around your home to higher ground and preparing your family and pets in case an Evacuation Order is issued on short notice.

