Okanagan Lake has been closed to the public due to wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Okanagan Lake has been closed to the public due to wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

Boats need to stay out of the way of aircraft fighting fires

Kelowna RCMP are asking boaters and swimmers to stay out of Okanagan Lake as crews continue to battle the region’s spreading fires.

Police have noticed several boats on the lake attempting to get to evacuated areas, which they say puts both the boaters and emergency personnel in danger.

The McDougall Creek wildfire jumped the lake from West Kelowna to the Glenmore area overnight on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

READ MORE: Glenmore Landfill closed to all residents in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of KelownaOkanaganwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Show will go on: Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES proceeding as planned
Next story
Downtown block in Nelson to be closed to traffic for 1-day experiment

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has a new new Elected Official Code of Conduct Policy. The policy replaces the Code of Ethics Policy from 2005. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopts code of conduct policy

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer