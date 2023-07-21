Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)

Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)

Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. on July 20

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) and the Ellison Fire Department saved a man from being burned alive on Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. on July 20, OFTF received a call about a truck on fire three kilometres up Postill Lake Road. OFTF’s Rod Tribiger was on patrol and attended the scene first.

He discovered an engulfed truck with a man asleep inside. Tribiger got the man out safely as more OFTF crews arrived.

They battled the blaze that extended to a nearby tree.

Ellison fire crews also attended the scene, helping fill OFTF’s water tank and tender. The blaze was quickly extinguished, preventing it from spreading to the forest.

