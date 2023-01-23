Okanagan Falls park reopens after rock fall

Garnett Family Park outside Okanagan Falls is back open to the public after several boulders fell onto the path on Jan. 10.
A geotechnical assessment went over the area and no imminent rock fall concerns were identified.
The area does remain under observation and the pathway where the rocks fell remains closed.
The rest of the park has been reopened to the public.
Clean-up efforts are being coordinated by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and will take place over the coming week.
