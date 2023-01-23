Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)

Okanagan Falls park reopens after rock fall

The pathway where the rocks landed is still closed

Garnett Family Park outside Okanagan Falls is back open to the public after several boulders fell onto the path on Jan. 10.

A geotechnical assessment went over the area and no imminent rock fall concerns were identified.

The area does remain under observation and the pathway where the rocks fell remains closed.

READ MORE: Okanagan Falls park closes after huge rocks fall onto pathway

The rest of the park has been reopened to the public.

Clean-up efforts are being coordinated by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and will take place over the coming week.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

landslide

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)
BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)
Okanagan Falls park reopens after rock fall

Short term rentals in Penticton have been a controversial issue for sometime. (File photo)
Last chance for public feedback on short term rentals in Penticton

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack