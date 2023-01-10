Okanagan Falls park closes after huge rocks fall onto pathway

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)

The Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood outside of Okanagan Falls is closed and a geotechnical assessment is underway after huge rocks fell onto the walking path.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) staff were alerted to the significant rock fall near the park pathway on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10. No one was injured.

The area is cordoned off and the park is closed until further notice. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area. More information on the safety of the bank is expected in the coming hours.

The RDOS is asking people to monitor the RDOS website and social media channels for further updates.

