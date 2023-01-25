Students from the Okanagan College School of Business returned from a successful outing at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Students from the Okanagan College School of Business returned from a successful outing at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Okanagan College students in the black at Canada’s oldest business school competition

Business school students took part in Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition

Okanagan College (OC) School of Business students were well represented at the Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition held Jan. 13 to 15 in Kingston, ON.

The 15 students combined for four medals and also won the team award for exceptional team spirit.

The students had 5.5 hours to analyze a business scenario, develop a solution and create a presentation for a panel of judges.

They competed in areas such as human resources, ethics, accounting, debate, digital strategy, marketing, and business policy.

Teammates Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec had first-place showing in the human resources competition.

“The entire process challenged me to apply my learnings and strengths from our business program in an environment outside of the classroom,” said Skerlec.

Gilmour was ecstatic when he heard OC was named champion.

“I was so glad to be able to attribute this accomplishment to the dedication of our coaches – Roger and Laura – and the entire business program at OC,” he said.

Here is the list of winners:

  • 1st (HR): Patrick Gilmour and Jessica Skerlec – Coached by Laura Thurnheer and Roger Wheeler;
  • 2nd (Debate): Braden Hall and Manmeet Dhaliwal – Coached by Bob Groves;
  • 2nd (Ethics): Kimberly Cornell – Coached by Robert Ryan and Caroline Gilchrist;
  • 3rd (Accounting): Annika Kirk and Connor Margetts – Coached by Mary Ann Knoll and Adrian Fontenla;
  • Co-Chairperson Award – Exceptional Team Spirit.

The Queen’s University Inter-Collegiate Business Competition is considered Canada’s largest, oldest, and most prestigious undergraduate case competition.

READ MORE: Kelowna Library searching for ‘diverse group’ for story time

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBusinessCollegeOkanaganStudents

Previous story
Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism: official
Next story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

Just Posted

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau at the skills competition at the BCHL All Star weekend held at the outdoor rink on Saturday, Jan. 21. Josh won in shooting accuracy while his brother Bradly won hardest shot. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Opinion: How Penticton became the best hockey town

BC Transit wants your input on bus service in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit surveys Penticton residents on routes and how to increase ridership

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health