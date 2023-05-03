The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)

Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

The Moose Hide Campaign calls OC an ambassador campus for its ongoing engagement

Okanagan College (OC) has been recognized for its efforts to raise awareness about violence against women and children.

The Moose Hide Campaign calls OC an ambassador campus for its ongoing engagement in raising the profile of the issue of gender-based violence in and outside the classroom.

“Supporting the campaign at an institutional level means that we are committed to supporting the necessary changes needed to address the tragic reality of domestic violence in Canada,” says Anthony Isaac, Indigenous services manager for OC.

“To walk the road of reconciliation, we need to encourage ourselves and each other to participate in the necessary growth, learning and healing that will lead us to a society where all women and children are safe and free from violence.”

Events and activities are being planned at OC for Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 11.

In Salmon Arm, Indigenous peer mentors will be handing out pins at the front entrance to the college campus.

In Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton, there will be an opportunity to watch a live stream of the national event in Victoria from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moose Hide Campaign Day is a day of ceremony where all Canadians are called to take a stand against violence towards women and children and take practical steps for our collective journey of reconciliation.

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a B.C. born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. It has since grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

For more information visit the OC website.

READ MORE: Province cooks up new centre for tourism, culinary arts at Okanagan College

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Collegedomestic violenceHighway of TearsIndigenousKelownaOkanaganPentictonSalmon ArmVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: Coronation could open discussion about the monarchy

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal