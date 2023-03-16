Crews unload a boat at the Oyama Fire Hall after rescuing a dog from the ice on Wood Lake. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

‘Oh deer’: Sadie the dog saved from Wood Lake

The dog was reportedly chasing a deer when it got stuck on the ice

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

A dog that got stuck on Wood Lake chasing a deer onto the ice was saved by the Lake Country Fire Department.

Crews had to access the north end of the lake via the Okanagan Rail Trail and then take a boat out on the ice for several hundred feet.

A firefighter explained that the dog was almost in the middle of the lake by the time crews arrived.

Sadie the dog was brought safely into the boat and the deer continued on its way.

Although it was originally believed Sadie had fallen through the ice a firefighter said she did not as the ice wasn’t that thin.

The incident was first reported at about 2 p.m., Thursday (March 16), by someone near Oyama Road.

