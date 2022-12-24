Nursing shortage temporarily closes Oliver hospital’s emergency department

Emergency services will be available after 8 a.m. on Christmas Day

Due to staffing shortages, the South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department in Oliver will close on Saturday from 6 p.m. (Dec. 24) to 8 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 25).

Interior Health cites “limited physician and nursing availability” as the reason for the temporary changes.

During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at the hospital.

Patients are advised to access emergency services at the Penticton Regional Hospital during the closure.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH says in a statement.

