Sarah Jane, left, a nurse who works at Jefferson County Public Health, hears a breakdown of the proposed affordable housing project from Suzanne Davis, the director of community outreach and project manager from Third Place Design Cooperative of Seattle. The 43-unit proposal is slated for Seventh and Hendricks streets in Port Townsend, next to the public health office and the county Department of Community Development. (Brian McLean/Peninsula Daily News)

North Okanagan regional district launches creative housing contest

The Canadawide competition is being done to help directors address the lack of housing supply in RDNO

Communities within the Regional District of North Okanagan have joined together to tackle the lack of housing supply in the region by launching a creative housing design competition.

The objective is to encourage the development of secondary dwellings by generating pre-approved building plans which can be purchased at an affordable price and add housing units to our growing region.

The municipalities of Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Vernon, and all five RDNO Electoral Areas invite Canadian architects, designers, students, and people that are skilled in building design to participate.

Eight cash prizes totalling $24,000, and two non-monetary prizes for eco-friendly submission and people’s choice are up for grabs.

“As we are all aware, housing is in high demand with low supply, so we wanted to try an outside-of-the-box method to add units to our region,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, chair of the RDNO board of directors. “An adequate, diverse, and attainable supply of housing is critical to the strength and longevity of any community, so we hope passionate architects and designers embrace the challenge and that homeowners considering adding a secondary dwelling are encouraged to move forward.”

There is a one-storey category and a two-storey category, each with cash prizes for first, second, third and fourth place. A review panel will evaluate submissions based on affordability, design, flexibility and longevity, eco-design, and features which make the dwelling appealing to occupants and neighbours.

The plans must meet the BC Building code and design parameters set out in the terms of reference. The building plans generated through this competition will comply with each participating community’s zoning bylaws, giving homeowners across the region a wide variety to choose from.

The deadline for submissions is March 20, 2023, with the goal for pre-approved plans to be available in the summer of 2023. Find all of the details at www.rdno.ca/designcompetition.

READ MORE: Okanagan bats at risk of contracting fungal disease

READ MORE: Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HousingcontestNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
Golden athletes see major success at annual Special Olympic Games in Kamloops
Next story
Highway 97 crash claims life of Williams Lake area teenage girl, critically injures brother

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees returned home after a 27-day road hiatus Friday night, Feb. 10, defeating the Coquitlam Express 5-2. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
More than 4,700 watch Penticton Vees defeat Coquitlam 5-2 on Pink the Rink Night

The proposed electoral boundaries for the Southern Interior include moving the Similkameen Valley into a riding that stretches to Castlegar and Trail. (Government of Canada graphic )
Similkameen Valley to join Penticton in proposed federal riding changes

Sports fields in Penticton saw a near pre-pandemic recovery in 2022. (GREG SAKAKI/Black Press)
Dozens of events, thousands of visits: Penticton sees recreational recovery in 2022

Dave Martin (right), the president of the Penticton Elvis Festival, was thrilled with how many local residents showed enthusaiasm towards his upcoming event at his booth at the TRUE Penticton Tourism and Job Fair. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
TRUE Penticton tourism expo returns for 6th year in April