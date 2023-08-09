North Okanagan RCMP on the hunt for wanted man

Public’s help needed in finding Shaun Thomas

Shaun Thomas

Shaun Thomas

The public’s help is being sought to find a man wanted by police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance in locating 39-year old Shaun Rielly Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for assault and four counts of breaching a release order.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 181 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thomas, contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at

nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Motel murder trial date set in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna woman helping students get back to nature through grant
Next story
B.C. daycare OK to remove family for not getting COVID-19 vaccine: ruling

Just Posted

Penticton Western News’ Tracey Anderson with a Skyhawks parachuting expert high above Penticton on Wednesday before the Canadian Armed Forces demonstration team drops into Peach Fest. (Canadian Army)
Western News joins SkyHawks parachute team high above Penticton

Western News file photo
40-year-old man missing out of Keremeos found dead

Water tenders staging at Kilpoola Estates on August 3 for the Eagle bluff wildfire. (Chad Jensen photo)
Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos is now held

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
UPDATE: Missing Cawston man found safe