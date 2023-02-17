A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Previous story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention
Next story
Oliver man may be connected to 40 out of 45 break-ins in 2022: RCMP

Just Posted

Family Day celebrations in Penticton this year include a skate with the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett/Western News file photo)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Family Day edition

An Oliver man may be responsible for the majority of all the break-ins that plagued the small town in 2022. (File photo)
Oliver man may be connected to 40 out of 45 break-ins in 2022: RCMP

Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)
Pet Friendly Penticton cleans up dog beach during Real Acts of Caring Week

Penticton man Cody Pelletier, 35, was supposed to be in Penticton provincial court for sentencing Feb. 16 but didn’t show up. (File photo)
Third warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on court sentencing