No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

Hundreds left in the dark for hours after power pole struck

There’s no school and nearly 800 Cherryville residents are without power this morning due to a crash.

The power went out at about 3:33 a.m Monday, Jan. 23.

BC Hydro reports crews are on site and power is expected to be restored shortly before noon.

Residents say a logging truck hit a power pole on Shuswap Hill.

The outage stretches east of Mabel Lake Road, east of Lumby along Highway 6, past Creighton Valley Road and up to Sugar Lake.

