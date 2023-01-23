Cherryville is without power, and no school, Monday, Jan. 23. (BC Hydro outage map)

No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

Hundreds left in the dark for hours after power pole struck

There’s no school and nearly 800 Cherryville residents are without power this morning due to a crash.

The power went out at about 3:33 a.m Monday, Jan. 23.

BC Hydro reports crews are on site and power is expected to be restored shortly before noon.

Residents say a logging truck hit a power pole on Shuswap Hill.

The outage stretches east of Mabel Lake Road, east of Lumby along Highway 6, past Creighton Valley Road and up to Sugar Lake.

READ MORE: WATCH: Fun with outhouses in Lumby

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured sledder

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashNorth Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Previous story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
Next story
Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Roxanne Brower puts her hand beside the cougar’s paw print in the snow. She found a cougar with her cat in its mouth Sunday morning. (Roxanne Brower Facebook)
Cougar kills Penticton woman’s cat in front of her

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News File)
South Okanagan man gets additional 424 days in jail

Vancouver rock band 54-40 will be returning to the Penticton Peach Festival Stage in August. (Contributed)
54-40 returns to headline Penticton Peach Festival stage

Tumbleweed Gallery is partnering with Kevin Smith, owner of Kettle Valley Memorial, mounting an exhibition 'Seeds of Hope' of paintings by Kelowna artist Jolene Mackie at his funeral home starting Jan. 31. (Art by Jolene Mackie)
Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home