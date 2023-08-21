No growth in Lake Country wildfire, air quality hazardous

Clarke Cree wildfire burning out of control but remains at an estimated 360 hectares

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains at 174 hectares. (Contributed)

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country is still burning out of control but remains at an estimated 360 hectares.

It is part of the Grouse Complex, which includes the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna.

BC Wildfire has 35 firefighters assigned to the Clarke Creek fire, with 14 helicopters assigned to the complex. Lake Country Fire Rescue, as well as several others from across B.C., are also battling the blaze.

Approximately 50 structure protection personnel are responding to this incident.

Yesterday (Aug. 20) there was increased fire activity due to winds and a spot fire to the south of the main fire. Crews had it fully wrapped by the end of the day.

Structure protection crews worked overnight, patrolling and extinguishing active fires and hot spots in neighbourhood and interface areas.

Several evacuation orders and alerts have been issued for the Lake Country area. More information can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

An air quality advisory remains in place, and is currently considered hazardous.

Emergency officials will provide a regional update on the Grouse Complex wildfire at 10:00 a.m.

