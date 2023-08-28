The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos

The fire remains at 1,830 hectares

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire north of Kereomeos remains at 1,830 hectares according to the most current update (Aug. 26) from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire perimeter was observed from the air and remapped with no change to the overall size. It is still burning out of control, and fire activity increased on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Over the weekend, crews conducted small hand ignitions to bring fire to guards and remove unburnt fuels while conditions were favorable.

Aviation bucketing and fixed-wing aircraft continue to support ground crews on the northeast and southeast of the fire.

As well, cattle scattered in and around the fire remain a concern, and ongoing liaison with the Cattleman’s Association representative continues.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert. They can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KeremeosOkanaganOsoyoosPentictonPrincetonSummerland

