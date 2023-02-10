(Black Press file photo)

Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna

The building in the 1400 block of St. Paul St., is in the early stages of construction

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a reports of smoke coming a small fire in an apartment building under construction on St. Paul Street at 10:30p.m. on Feb. 9.

Initial crews were able to locate, knock down and contain the blaze, limiting damage to the first floor.

The building was unoccupied and is still in early stages of construction, and there were no injuries.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with five engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, command unit, safety unit and 26 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS, Fortis Gas and Electrical also attended and assisted.

The fire is considered suspicious and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafire

Previous story
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements
Next story
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

Just Posted

Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Democracy and civil liberties are not universal concepts

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Angry outbursts won’t bring about change

The Tryzub dance group and Ukrainian merited artist Ihor Bohdan will be performing in two fundraiser concerts in the South Okanagan, including one at Venables Theatre in Oliver. (Venables Theatre)
Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Royals and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. (@AroundtheNFL/Twitter)
Morning Start: Super Bowl 57