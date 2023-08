The blaze is .009 hectares in size

A small fire is being reported Wednesday morning northeast of Highway 33 near Graystokes Provincial Park.

The Pearson Creek fire is an estimated .009 hectares in size and is considered out-of-control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

More to come.

