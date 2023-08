A new wildfire was discovered in the North Shuswap west of Anglemont and east of the current evacuation order area.

The Ross Creek wildfire, discovered after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 22, was sparked by lightning after a thunderstorm rolled through the region. As of 7:30 a.m. the fire was at 1 hectare.

